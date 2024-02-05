Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Garfield Hts. (5) 19-0 135 2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 16-3 133 3. Cin. Moeller (1) 18-1 132 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6) 17-1 127 5. Tol. Whitmer 15-1 109 6. Findlay 14-1 95 7. Delaware Hayes 16-1 69 8. Centerville (2) 12-5 46 9. Cin. Elder 15-3 41 10. Louisville 16-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 22. Cin. Sycamore 18.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (12) 16-2 167 2. Lexington (2) 18-1 146 3. Cin. Wyoming (3) 16-0 109 4. Cols. Hartley 14-2 100 5. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 17-1 86 6. Shelby 15-2 78 7. Kettering Alter (1) 12-5 74 8. Youngs. Ursuline 13-3 55 9. Creston Norwayne 15-1 52 10. Willard 13-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 29. Dresden Tri-Valley 15.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6) 14-4 143 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (6) 15-2 142 3. Malvern (3) 16-0 124 4. Ashland Crestview 17-0 97 5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 16-1 85 6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 14-2 76 7. Castalia Margaretta 15-2 68 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 16-3 44 9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 16-2 40 10. Minford 12-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 20. Seaman N. Adams 13. Youngs. Mooney 13. Bluffton 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (9) 17-1 162 2. Tol. Christian (3) 15-1 127 3. Richmond Hts. (6) 9-8 121 4. Lima Cent. Cath. 14-2 105 5. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 15-0 79 6. Warren JFK 13-4 61 7. Berlin Hiland 13-4 57 8. Troy Christian 15-2 52 9. Leesburg Fairfield 17-2 50 10. Delphos St. John's 16-2 46 (tie) S. Webster 15-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 23. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Pandora-Gilboa 17. Mogadore 13.

