BreakingNews
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, will halt public duties as he undergoes treatment

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

news
3 minutes ago
X

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Garfield Hts. (5)19-0135
2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)16-3133
3. Cin. Moeller (1)18-1132
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6)17-1127
5. Tol. Whitmer15-1109
6. Findlay14-195
7. Delaware Hayes16-169
8. Centerville (2)12-546
9. Cin. Elder15-341
10. Louisville16-232

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 22. Cin. Sycamore 18.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (12)16-2167
2. Lexington (2)18-1146
3. Cin. Wyoming (3)16-0109
4. Cols. Hartley14-2100
5. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA17-186
6. Shelby15-278
7. Kettering Alter (1)12-574
8. Youngs. Ursuline13-355
9. Creston Norwayne15-152
10. Willard13-332

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 29. Dresden Tri-Valley 15.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6)14-4143
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (6)15-2142
3. Malvern (3)16-0124
4. Ashland Crestview17-097
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2)16-185
6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian14-276
7. Castalia Margaretta15-268
8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)16-344
9. Gahanna Cols. Academy16-240
10. Minford12-335

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 20. Seaman N. Adams 13. Youngs. Mooney 13. Bluffton 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (9)17-1162
2. Tol. Christian (3)15-1127
3. Richmond Hts. (6)9-8121
4. Lima Cent. Cath.14-2105
5. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.15-079
6. Warren JFK13-461
7. Berlin Hiland13-457
8. Troy Christian15-252
9. Leesburg Fairfield17-250
10. Delphos St. John's16-246
(tie) S. Webster15-246

Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 23. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Pandora-Gilboa 17. Mogadore 13.

_____

In Other News
1
Judge denies motion to dismiss case in deadly Clark County bus crash
2
2 injured in fiery Clark County crash
3
Sheila Henry is living Black history in her trailblazing role in Clark...
4
Hamilton 5-year-old earns Hero of Character award
5
World record attempt raises funds to donate pinball machine to Joe...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top