Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
|1. Centerville (4)
|19-3
|107
|1
|2. Lakewood St. Edward (8)
|17-1
|105
|2
|3. Stow-Munroe Falls
|18-2
|69
|6
|4. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|19-2
|68
|4
|5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.
|18-2
|57
|5
|6. Akr. SVSM
|14-5
|51
|7
|(tie) Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|17-3
|51
|3
|8. Garfield Hts.
|17-3
|42
|8
|9. Pickerington Cent.
|15-5
|34
|9
|10. Huber Hts. Wayne
|17-4
|21
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairfield 17. Westerville N. 14.
DIVISION II
|1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9)
|20-0
|113
|1
|2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2)
|20-2
|103
|2
|3. Cin. Taft (1)
|18-2
|83
|4
|4. Sandusky
|19-1
|72
|5
|5. Rocky River Lutheran W.
|18-2
|64
|3
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|17-4
|56
|6
|7. Youngs. Ursuline
|18-1
|40
|8
|8. Zanesville Maysville
|20-1
|33
|T8
|9. Defiance
|17-3
|19
|7
|10. Carrollton
|19-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 15.
DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7)
|15-4
|97
|1
|2. Minford (2)
|19-1
|88
|2
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf
|17-3
|75
|4
|4. Casstown Miami E. (1)
|20-2
|65
|3
|5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|18-3
|56
|5
|6. Malvern
|20-1
|55
|8
|7. Cols. Africentric
|17-5
|49
|6
|8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|19-3
|36
|T10
|9. Gahanna Cols. Academy
|18-2
|32
|NR
|10. Worthington Christian
|17-3
|25
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. Youngs. Liberty 13.
DIVISION IV
|1. Richmond Hts. (11)
|21-0
|117
|1
|2. Jackson Center
|21-1
|104
|2
|3. Leesburg Fairfield
|22-0
|86
|3
|4. Convoy Crestview
|18-2
|63
|5
|5. Russia
|19-3
|62
|4
|6. Troy Christian
|19-3
|49
|8
|(tie) Lowellville
|19-1
|49
|7
|8. Maria Stein Marion Local
|17-4
|43
|6
|9. Ft. Loramie
|16-6
|16
|NR
|10. Hamler Patrick Henry
|17-4
|12
|10
|(tie) Kalida
|16-4
|12
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
