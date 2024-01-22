The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Lewis Center Olentangy (4)
|15-1
|79
|2. Pickerington Cent. (3)
|14-3
|76
|3. Mason (1)
|13-2
|58
|4. Cin. Princeton
|12-1
|57
|5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|14-2
|54
|6. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|13-2
|50
|(tie) Marysville
|12-3
|50
|8. Uniontown Lake
|12-1
|21
|9. Akr. Hoban
|12-2
|14
|10. Strongsville
|13-2
|13
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION II
|1. Cin. Purcell Marian (10)
|14-1
|100
|2. Thornville Sheridan
|15-0
|76
|3. Akr. SVSM
|11-2
|69
|4. Proctorville Fairland
|14-1
|63
|5. Circleville
|14-0
|58
|6. Copley
|14-2
|43
|7. Bryan
|13-1
|27
|8. Chillicothe Unioto
|15-2
|20
|9. Mansfield Sr.
|16-1
|19
|10. Beloit W. Branch
|13-2
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 15. Granville 13.
DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (2)
|14-0
|87
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (5)
|15-1
|84
|3. Kettering Alter (1)
|13-2
|81
|4. Waynesville (1)
|15-0
|53
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|14-1
|49
|6. Portsmouth
|13-2
|46
|7. Cols. Africentric (1)
|12-2
|29
|8. Mechanicsburg
|15-1
|27
|9. Apple Creek Waynedale
|11-2
|14
|(tie) Cin. Country Day
|10-2
|14
Others receiving 12 or more points: LaGrange Keystone 12. Liberty Center 12.
DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (6)
|14-2
|88
|2. Berlin Hiland (1)
|12-2
|76
|3. Newark Cath. (1)
|14-0
|67
|4. Convoy Crestview
|13-2
|63
|5. Loudonville
|15-0
|52
|6. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|13-1
|44
|7. Waterford
|13-2
|38
|8. Defiance Ayersville
|13-0
|33
|9. Maria Stein Marion Local
|11-4
|25
|10. Gibsonburg
|13-1
|16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 13.
_____
In Other News
1
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
2
Lawyers for man accused in fatal school bus crash seek to dismiss case
3
Alum entrepreneurs lead Wittenberg University MLK Convocation
4
Ohio National Guard to deploy 30 members from Springfield unit
5
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton