The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (4)15-179
2. Pickerington Cent. (3)14-376
3. Mason (1)13-258
4. Cin. Princeton12-157
5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame14-254
6. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne13-250
(tie) Marysville12-350
8. Uniontown Lake12-121
9. Akr. Hoban12-214
10. Strongsville13-213

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (10)14-1100
2. Thornville Sheridan15-076
3. Akr. SVSM11-269
4. Proctorville Fairland14-163
5. Circleville14-058
6. Copley14-243
7. Bryan13-127
8. Chillicothe Unioto15-220
9. Mansfield Sr.16-119
10. Beloit W. Branch13-218

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 15. Granville 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (2)14-087
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (5)15-184
3. Kettering Alter (1)13-281
4. Waynesville (1)15-053
5. Castalia Margaretta14-149
6. Portsmouth13-246
7. Cols. Africentric (1)12-229
8. Mechanicsburg15-127
9. Apple Creek Waynedale11-214
(tie) Cin. Country Day10-214

Others receiving 12 or more points: LaGrange Keystone 12. Liberty Center 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (6)14-288
2. Berlin Hiland (1)12-276
3. Newark Cath. (1)14-067
4. Convoy Crestview13-263
5. Loudonville15-052
6. New Madison Tri-Village (1)13-144
7. Waterford13-238
8. Defiance Ayersville13-033
9. Maria Stein Marion Local11-425
10. Gibsonburg13-116

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 13.

_____

