The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|1, Cin. Moeller (17)
|15-3
|209
|2, Mentor (4)
|12-0
|173
|3, Cin. St. Xavier
|14-2
|118
|4, Cin. Elder
|15-3
|100
|5, Lakewood St. Edward
|11-2
|97
|6, Can. McKinley
|12-4
|80
|7, Hilliard Bradley
|13-2
|76
|7, Gahanna Lincoln
|13-2
|76
|9, Centerville (1)
|14-3
|69
|10, Massillon Jackson
|15-2
|50
|(tie) Westerville Cent.
|12-2
|50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 22. Cle. St. Ignatius 20. Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Thomas Worthington 17.
|1, Akr. SVSM (15)
|14-2
|203
|2, Lima Shawnee (2)
|17-1
|164
|3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3)
|17-0
|145
|4, Rossford (1)
|17-0
|121
|5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|16-0
|120
|6, Akr. Buchtel
|11-2
|76
|7, Struthers
|16-0
|69
|8, Vincent Warren
|13-2
|52
|9, Cin. Woodward
|15-3
|37
|10, Hamilton Ross
|17-3
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. McNicholas 35.Warrensville Hts. 24. Cin. Indian Hill 22. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Trotwood-Madison 13. Waverly 13.
|1, Worthington Christian (13)
|17-1
|205
|2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3)
|8-1
|156
|3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1)
|18-0
|136
|4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)
|12-0
|132
|5, Sardinia Eastern (1)
|18-1
|114
|6, Fredericktown
|16-1
|76
|7, Beverly Ft. Frye
|14-2
|69
|8, Ottawa-Glandorf
|15-3
|59
|9, Cin. Taft
|9-3
|53
|10, Wheelersburg
|16-1
|41
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Proctorville Fairland 27. 11, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. 13, Collins Western Reserve 19. 14, Richwood N. Union (1) 18. 15, Spring. Shawnee 14. 16, Cin. Summit Country Day 13.
|1, Antwerp
|15-1
|166
|2, New Madison Tri-Village (4)
|20-0
|158
|3, New Boston Glenwood (10)
|17-1
|155
|4, Ottoville (1)
|16-2
|142
|5, McDonald (1)
|16-0
|106
|6, Columbus Grove (1)
|14-2
|91
|7, Cin. College Prep
|9-1
|85
|8, Botkins (1)
|17-3
|72
|9, Richmond Hts. (3)
|9-4
|63
|10, Cedarville (1)
|15-1
|44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 35. Malvern 25. Glouster Trimble 17. Minster 13.