Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Akr. SVSM (9) 11-3 177 (tie) Kettering Alter (9) 14-2 177 3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 15-2 147 4. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 101 5. Cin. Woodward 12-3 94 6. Cols. Beechcroft 14-2 81 7. Dresden Tri-Valley 12-3 61 8. Waverly 14-3 58 9. Akr. Buchtel 13-5 31 10.Cleves Taylor 15-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 17. Gates Mills Gilmour 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.

DIVISION III

1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (11) 16-0 164 2. Versailles (2) 16-1 149 3. Collins Western Reserve (3) 16-0 144 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 13-2 117 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12-2 101 6. Haviland Wayne Trace 16-1 98 7. Cin. Taft (1) 9-5 56 8. Cols. Africentric 13-5 51 9. Swanton 15-2 29 10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8-7 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. New Middletown Spring. 14. Minford 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (15) 17-1 178 2. Antwerp 14-1 145 3. Tiffin Calvert (2) 17-0 134 4. Glouster Trimble (1) 14-0 128 5. New Madison Tri-Village 14-1 101 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 18-1 98 7. Richmond Hts. (1) 13-4 62 8. Lucasville Valley 14-3 34 9. New Bremen 14-3 32 10. Berlin Hiland 13-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 16. Cedarville 14. Cin. College Prep 13. Hannibal River 12.