Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1, Akr. SVSM (13) 12-2 170 2, Lima Shawnee (1) 15-1 141 3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3) 13-0 136 4, Rossford (1) 14-0 112 5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 13-0 104 6, Vincent Warren 11-1 80 7, Hamilton Ross 16-2 46 8, Akr. Buchtel 10-2 45 9, Struthers 14-0 43 10, Warrensville Hts. 12-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 30. Trotwood-Madison 17. Thornville Sheridan 13. Circleville Logan Elm 12. Hillsboro 12.

DIVISION III

1, Worthington Christian (11) 16-1 176 2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 7-1 130 3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1) 16-0 116 (tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 9-0 116 5, Sardinia Eastern 16-1 79 6, Wheelersburg 15-0 73 7, Fredericktown 15-1 57 8, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-2 48 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3 39 10, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 13-3 32 (tie) Cin. Taft 9-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Collins Western Reserve 20. Frankfort Adena 19. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 18. Richwood N. Union (1) 18. Johnstown-Monroe 12.

DIVISION IV

1, New Boston Glenwood (7) 15-1 138 2, Columbus Grove (4) 12-1 137 3, Antwerp 14-1 136 4, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 18-0 123 5, Ottoville 14-2 115 6, Cin. College Prep 8-1 67 7, McDonald 14-0 62 8, Richmond Hts. (2) 7-4 47 9, Botkins (1) 15-3 36 10, Tol. Christian 12-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 33. Glouster Trimble 28. Malvern 15.