Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Akr. SVSM (13) 16-3 157 2. Kettering Alter (3) 19-2 142 3. Cin. Woodward 17-3 100 4. Bloom-Carroll 19-2 94 5. Cols. Beechcroft 16-3 90 6. Akr. Buchtel 16-5 53 (tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. 16-4 53 8. Delaware Buckeye Valley 17-2 43 9. Waverly 18-4 38 10. Day. Oakwood 18-3 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 28. Huron 24.

DIVISION III

1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (10) 20-0 151 2. Collins Western Reserve (2) 19-0 131 3. Versailles (2) 19-1 120 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 18-2 114 5. Haviland Wayne Trace 20-1 89 6. Cols. Africentric 17-5 68 7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 55 8. Cin. Taft 11-8 40 9. Swanton 18-2 39 10. Cols. Ready 16-3 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV

1. Antwerp (4) 18-1 126 2. Tiffin Calvert (6) 20-0 125 3. Botkins (3) 20-2 118 4. Glouster Trimble 19-0 102 5. New Madison Tri-Village 18-3 86 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 21-1 69 7. Richmond Hts. (2) 16-4 63 8. Berlin Hiland 14-3 39 9. New Bremen 16-4 36 10. Lucasville Valley 17-4 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Castalia Margaretta 22. 12. Cedarville (1) 16. 13. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.