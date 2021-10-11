Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ashville Teays Valley 23. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21. Massillon Washington 16. Cincinnati La Salle 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (14) 8-0 164 2. Hamilton Badin (3) 8-0 159 3. Granville 7-0 130 4. Millersburg West Holmes 8-0 112 5. Dover 7-0 104 6. Norton 8-0 76 7. Aurora 7-1 51 8. Hamilton Ross 6-1 47 9. Hubbard 8-0 38 (tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 19. Monroe 18. Bellbrook (1) 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 8-0 171 2. Bloom-Carroll 8-0 154 3. Eaton (1) 8-0 125 4. Beloit West Branch (1) 8-0 104 5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 7-0 96 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 6-1 77 7. Van Wert 7-1 73 8. Bellevue 7-1 72 9. St. Clairsville 7-1 23 10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Port Clinton 18. 12. Navarre Fairless 17.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (17) 7-0 179 2. Canfield S. Range 8-0 152 3. Tontogany Otsego 7-0 139 4. Ironton 7-1 102 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 100 6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 72 7. Garrettsville Garfield 8-0 68 8. Piketon 8-0 57 9. Versailles 7-1 33 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Catholic 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (12) 8-0 159 2. Mechanicsburg (3) 8-0 153 3. Coldwater (2) 7-1 124 4. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 106 5. West Jefferson 8-0 96 6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 76 7. Ashland Crestview 8-0 75 8. Columbus Grove 8-0 72 9. New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-1 42 10. Galion Northmor 8-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Carey 16. Arcanum 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 8-0 180 2. Newark Catholic 8-0 152 3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 135 4. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 102 5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-1 81 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 76 7. New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 65 8. Lucas 6-1 39 9. St. Henry 6-2 35 10. Shadyside 6-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 30.McComb 29.