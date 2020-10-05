Ohio High School Football Poll

|1, Pickerington Central (16)
|6-0
|193
|2, West Chester Lakota West (1)
|6-0
|152
|3, Dublin Coffman (1)
|6-0
|145
|4, Lakewood St. Edward (2)
|5-1
|139
|5, Clayton Northmont (1)
|6-0
|110
|6, Mentor
|5-1
|109
|6, Perrysburg
|6-0
|109
|8, Springfield
|5-1
|54
|9, Cincinnati Princeton
|5-1
|50
|10, Cincinnati St. Xavier
|4-2
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|1, Akron Hoban (16)
|5-0
|187
|2, Toledo Central Catholic
|6-0
|148
|3, Avon
|6-0
|126
|4, Massillon Perry
|6-0
|114
|5, Westerville South (1)
|5-0
|105
|6, Massillon Washington
|5-1
|103
|7, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)
|6-0
|96
|8, Piqua (1)
|6-0
|75
|9, Hudson
|6-0
|62
|10, Cincinnati La Salle
|4-2
|49
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 31. 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.
|1, Chardon (11)
|6-0
|189
|2, Bellbrook (3)
|6-0
|160
|3, Hamilton Badin (2)
|6-0
|133
|4, Canfield (1)
|6-0
|131
|5, Streetsboro
|6-0
|117
|6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|6-0
|109
|7, Thornville Sheridan (1)
|6-0
|83
|8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2)
|5-1
|78
|9, Trotwood-Madison
|3-0
|22
|10, New Philadelphia
|6-0
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17. 13, Hamilton Ross 15.
|1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6)
|6-0
|158
|2, St. Clairsville (8)
|6-0
|150
|3, Cincinnati Wyoming (3)
|6-0
|134
|4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1)
|6-0
|132
|5, Bellevue
|6-0
|112
|6, Bloom-Carroll (1)
|6-0
|92
|7, Canal Fulton Northwest
|6-0
|85
|8, Waverly
|6-0
|73
|9, Shelby (1)
|6-0
|63
|10, Beloit West Branch (1)
|6-0
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Byesville Meadowbrook 22. 11, Poland Seminary 22. 13, Cincinnati McNicholas 15. 13, Perry 15.
|1, Kirtland (15)
|5-0
|201
|2, Ironton (2)
|6-0
|178
|3, Canfield S. Range (2)
|6-0
|144
|4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)
|6-0
|131
|5, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|6-0
|114
|6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1)
|6-0
|103
|7, Garrettsville Garfield
|6-0
|96
|8, Wheelersburg
|5-1
|50
|9, Tontogany Otsego
|6-0
|48
|10, Gahanna Columbus Academy
|5-1
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 13.
|1, Coldwater (14)
|6-0
|193
|2, Beverly Fort Frye (3)
|6-0
|155
|3, Mechanicsburg (1)
|6-0
|152
|4, New Middletown Springfield (1)
|6-0
|128
|5, Archbold (1)
|6-0
|108
|6, Wickliffe
|6-0
|103
|7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford
|6-0
|71
|8, Frankfort Adena
|6-0
|70
|9, Centerburg
|6-0
|56
|10, Mogadore
|4-1
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Northwood 13.
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20)
|6-0
|209
|2, New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|6-0
|165
|3, Glouster Trimble
|6-0
|150
|4, Lima Central Catholic
|5-1
|119
|5, Ft. Loramie
|5-1
|109
|6, Malvern
|6-0
|107
|7, Lima Perry
|6-0
|63
|8, Warren John F. Kennedy
|4-2
|49
|9, Norwalk St. Paul
|5-1
|24
|10, Leetonia
|5-1
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. 12, Lucas 15. 13, Hamilton New Miami 14. 13, Howard East Knox 14.