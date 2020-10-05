Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 31. 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (11) 6-0 189 2, Bellbrook (3) 6-0 160 3, Hamilton Badin (2) 6-0 133 4, Canfield (1) 6-0 131 5, Streetsboro 6-0 117 6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 109 7, Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 83 8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2) 5-1 78 9, Trotwood-Madison 3-0 22 10, New Philadelphia 6-0 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17. 13, Hamilton Ross 15.

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6) 6-0 158 2, St. Clairsville (8) 6-0 150 3, Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 6-0 134 4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 132 5, Bellevue 6-0 112 6, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 92 7, Canal Fulton Northwest 6-0 85 8, Waverly 6-0 73 9, Shelby (1) 6-0 63 10, Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Byesville Meadowbrook 22. 11, Poland Seminary 22. 13, Cincinnati McNicholas 15. 13, Perry 15.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (15) 5-0 201 2, Ironton (2) 6-0 178 3, Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 144 4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 6-0 131 5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 114 6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 6-0 103 7, Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 96 8, Wheelersburg 5-1 50 9, Tontogany Otsego 6-0 48 10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 13.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (14) 6-0 193 2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 6-0 155 3, Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 152 4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 128 5, Archbold (1) 6-0 108 6, Wickliffe 6-0 103 7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 6-0 71 8, Frankfort Adena 6-0 70 9, Centerburg 6-0 56 10, Mogadore 4-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Northwood 13.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 6-0 209 2, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 6-0 165 3, Glouster Trimble 6-0 150 4, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 119 5, Ft. Loramie 5-1 109 6, Malvern 6-0 107 7, Lima Perry 6-0 63 8, Warren John F. Kennedy 4-2 49 9, Norwalk St. Paul 5-1 24 10, Leetonia 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. 12, Lucas 15. 13, Hamilton New Miami 14. 13, Howard East Knox 14.