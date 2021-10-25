Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21. Cincinnati Anderson 17. Ashville Teays Valley 16. North Canton Hoover 13.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (15) 10-0 166 2. Hamilton Badin (2) 9-0 149 3. Granville 9-0 122 4. Millersburg West Holmes 10-0 104 5. Dover 9-0 97 6. Norton 9-0 73 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 9-1 50 8. Columbus Bishop Hartley 8-2 43 9. Bellbrook (1) 8-2 29 10. Aurora 8-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 26. Monroe 20. St. Marys Memorial 18. Hubbard 14. Jackson 13. Wapakoneta 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 10-0 173 2. Bloom-Carroll (3) 10-0 154 3. Beloit West Branch 10-0 121 4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 8-1 98 5. Van Wert 9-1 88 6. Eaton (1) 9-1 64 7. St. Clairsville 9-1 58 8. Cincinnati McNicholas 8-1 57 9. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 6-1 37 10. Bellevue 8-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Waverly 26. Clyde 25. Port Clinton 24. Cleveland Glenville 17.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (17) 9-1 176 2. Canfield S. Range 10-0 150 3. Tontogany Otsego 9-0 129 4. Ironton 9-1 111 5. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 103 6. Garrettsville Garfield 10-0 77 7. Piketon 9-0 58 8. Versailles 9-1 56 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 10-0 46 10. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 14. Elyria Catholic 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (10) 10-0 163 2. Mechanicsburg (7) 10-0 162 3. Columbus Grove 10-0 122 4. Ashland Crestview 10-0 108 5. Beverly Fort Frye 8-1 90 6. Coldwater 8-2 77 7. New Middletown Springfield (1) 9-1 54 8. Carey 9-1 47 9. West Jefferson 9-1 44 10. Columbia Station Columbia 9-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg Labrae 23. Willow Wood Symmes Valley 17. Proctorville Fairland 14. Liberty Center 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 10-0 180 2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9-1 131 3. Newark Catholic 9-1 127 4. Norwalk St. Paul 8-1 91 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 9-0 87 6. McComb 9-1 71 7. Lucas 8-1 70 8. New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 66 9. Lima Central Catholic 8-2 44 10. Edon 9-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shadyside 30. Glouster Trimble 16. St. Henry 14.