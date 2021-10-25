Ohio High School Football Poll

|1. Medina (13)
|10-0
|164
|2. Marysville (2)
|9-0
|140
|3. Lakewood St. Edward
|9-1
|133
|4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1)
|10-0
|107
|5. Springfield (1)
|8-1
|98
|6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (1)
|8-2
|84
|7. New Albany
|10-0
|81
|8. West Chester Lakota West
|8-1
|62
|9. Pickerington Central
|9-1
|44
|10. Cincinnati Moeller
|7-3
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 13.
|1. Kings Mills Kings (12)
|10-0
|154
|2. Piqua (3)
|9-0
|147
|3. Sunbury Big Walnut (2)
|10-0
|125
|4. Medina Highland
|9-1
|80
|5. Toledo Central Catholic
|8-2
|76
|6. Barberton
|9-1
|73
|7. Avon
|8-2
|70
|8. Akron Hoban (1)
|7-3
|69
|9. Cleveland Benedictine
|6-2
|47
|10. Massillon Washington
|8-2
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21. Cincinnati Anderson 17. Ashville Teays Valley 16. North Canton Hoover 13.
|1. Chardon (15)
|10-0
|166
|2. Hamilton Badin (2)
|9-0
|149
|3. Granville
|9-0
|122
|4. Millersburg West Holmes
|10-0
|104
|5. Dover
|9-0
|97
|6. Norton
|9-0
|73
|7. Chagrin Falls Kenston
|9-1
|50
|8. Columbus Bishop Hartley
|8-2
|43
|9. Bellbrook (1)
|8-2
|29
|10. Aurora
|8-2
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 26. Monroe 20. St. Marys Memorial 18. Hubbard 14. Jackson 13. Wapakoneta 12.
|1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14)
|10-0
|173
|2. Bloom-Carroll (3)
|10-0
|154
|3. Beloit West Branch
|10-0
|121
|4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|8-1
|98
|5. Van Wert
|9-1
|88
|6. Eaton (1)
|9-1
|64
|7. St. Clairsville
|9-1
|58
|8. Cincinnati McNicholas
|8-1
|57
|9. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph
|6-1
|37
|10. Bellevue
|8-2
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Waverly 26. Clyde 25. Port Clinton 24. Cleveland Glenville 17.
|1. Kirtland (17)
|9-1
|176
|2. Canfield S. Range
|10-0
|150
|3. Tontogany Otsego
|9-0
|129
|4. Ironton
|9-1
|111
|5. Sugarcreek Garaway
|10-0
|103
|6. Garrettsville Garfield
|10-0
|77
|7. Piketon
|9-0
|58
|8. Versailles
|9-1
|56
|9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|10-0
|46
|10. West Lafayette Ridgewood
|9-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 14. Elyria Catholic 13.
|1. Archbold (10)
|10-0
|163
|2. Mechanicsburg (7)
|10-0
|162
|3. Columbus Grove
|10-0
|122
|4. Ashland Crestview
|10-0
|108
|5. Beverly Fort Frye
|8-1
|90
|6. Coldwater
|8-2
|77
|7. New Middletown Springfield (1)
|9-1
|54
|8. Carey
|9-1
|47
|9. West Jefferson
|9-1
|44
|10. Columbia Station Columbia
|9-1
|42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg Labrae 23. Willow Wood Symmes Valley 17. Proctorville Fairland 14. Liberty Center 12.
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18)
|10-0
|180
|2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|9-1
|131
|3. Newark Catholic
|9-1
|127
|4. Norwalk St. Paul
|8-1
|91
|5. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|9-0
|87
|6. McComb
|9-1
|71
|7. Lucas
|8-1
|70
|8. New Madison Tri-Village
|9-1
|66
|9. Lima Central Catholic
|8-2
|44
|10. Edon
|9-1
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shadyside 30. Glouster Trimble 16. St. Henry 14.
