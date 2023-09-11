Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (19)
|4-0
|205
|2. Pickerington North (2)
|4-0
|171
|3. Hilliard Davidson
|4-0
|90
|(tie) Cincinnati Princeton
|4-0
|90
|5. Perrysburg
|4-0
|83
|6. Lewis Center Olentangy
|4-0
|78
|(tie) Gahanna Lincoln
|4-0
|78
|8. Cincinnati St. Xavier
|3-1
|73
|9. Hilliard Bradley
|4-0
|68
|10. Milford
|4-0
|62
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 47. Centerville 35. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 29. Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 17. Westerville North 15. Pickerington Central 12.
DIVISION II
|1. Akron Hoban (10)
|4-0
|183
|2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (6)
|4-0
|176
|3. Massillon Washington (4)
|4-0
|156
|4. Avon
|4-0
|143
|5. Painesville Riverside (1)
|4-0
|136
|6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
|4-0
|74
|7. Xenia (1)
|4-0
|59
|8. Canal Winchester
|4-0
|51
|9. North Ridgeville
|4-0
|42
|10. Macedonia Nordonia
|4-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Withrow 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18. Cincinnati Anderson 16. Avon Lake 13. Hudson 13. Kings Mills Kings 13.
DIVISION III
|1. Toledo Central Catholic (15)
|4-0
|188
|2. Hamilton Badin (5)
|4-0
|167
|3. Youngstown Ursuline
|4-0
|132
|4. Columbus Bishop Watterson
|4-0
|90
|5. Norton
|4-0
|83
|6. London
|4-0
|80
|7. Trotwood-Madison
|3-1
|71
|8. Geneva
|4-0
|58
|9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1)
|4-0
|55
|10. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy
|4-0
|54
Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Buckeye 44. Chardon 27. Tiffin Columbian 23. Bloom-Carroll 12.
DIVISION IV
|1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9)
|4-0
|180
|2. Cincinnati Wyoming (5)
|4-0
|136
|3. Canton South (2)
|4-0
|116
|4. Thornville Sheridan
|4-0
|109
|5. Steubenville (1)
|3-1
|92
|6. Cleveland Glenville (4)
|3-1
|68
|7. Sandusky Perkins
|3-0
|56
|8. Cincinnati Taft
|3-1
|50
|(tie) Bellevue
|3-1
|50
|10. Van Wert
|3-1
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville Logan Elm 37. Poland Seminary 31. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 29. Columbus Bishop Hartley 26. Galion 25. Streetsboro 20. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 15.
DIVISION V
|1. Perry (10)
|4-0
|172
|2 Coldwater (5)
|4-0
|158
|3. Oak Harbor (2)
|4-0
|125
|4. Liberty Center (1)
|4-0
|119
|5. Germantown Valley View (3)
|4-0
|118
|6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|3-0
|108
|7. Ironton
|3-1
|98
|8. Creston Norwayne
|4-0
|96
|9. Middletown Madison
|4-0
|47
|10. Garrettsville Garfield
|4-0
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 18. Waynesville 14.
DIVISION VI
|1. Versailles (14)
|4-0
|183
|2. Williamsburg (3)
|4-0
|122
|3. West Jefferson (2)
|4-0
|118
|4. Kirtland
|3-1
|109
|5. Sugarcreek Garaway
|4-0
|90
|6. Rootstown (1)
|4-0
|80
|7. Bluffton
|4-0
|70
|8. New Madison Tri-Village
|4-0
|52
|9. Collins Western Reserve (1)
|4-0
|49
|10. Cincinnati Country Day
|4-0
|43
Others receiving 12 or more points: North Jackson Jackson-Milton 38. Beverly Fort Frye 34. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 25. Columbia Station Columbia 22. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 19. Marion Elgin 19. Toledo Ottawa Hills 15.
DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17)
|4-0
|203
|2. Hamler Patrick Henry
|4-0
|133
|3. Malvern (1)
|4-0
|130
|4. McComb
|4-0
|125
|5. Ansonia (1)
|4-0
|86
|6. Cedarville (1)
|4-0
|65
|7. Reedsville Eastern (1)
|4-0
|64
|8. Danville
|4-0
|56
|9. Tiffin Calvert
|4-0
|40
|10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|4-0
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 36. Antwerp 34. Dalton 34. Beaver Eastern 21. Leipsic 13.