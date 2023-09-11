Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (19) 4-0 205 2. Pickerington North (2) 4-0 171 3. Hilliard Davidson 4-0 90 (tie) Cincinnati Princeton 4-0 90 5. Perrysburg 4-0 83 6. Lewis Center Olentangy 4-0 78 (tie) Gahanna Lincoln 4-0 78 8. Cincinnati St. Xavier 3-1 73 9. Hilliard Bradley 4-0 68 10. Milford 4-0 62

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 47. Centerville 35. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 29. Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 17. Westerville North 15. Pickerington Central 12.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (10) 4-0 183 2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (6) 4-0 176 3. Massillon Washington (4) 4-0 156 4. Avon 4-0 143 5. Painesville Riverside (1) 4-0 136 6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4-0 74 7. Xenia (1) 4-0 59 8. Canal Winchester 4-0 51 9. North Ridgeville 4-0 42 10. Macedonia Nordonia 4-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Withrow 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18. Cincinnati Anderson 16. Avon Lake 13. Hudson 13. Kings Mills Kings 13.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (15) 4-0 188 2. Hamilton Badin (5) 4-0 167 3. Youngstown Ursuline 4-0 132 4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 4-0 90 5. Norton 4-0 83 6. London 4-0 80 7. Trotwood-Madison 3-1 71 8. Geneva 4-0 58 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1) 4-0 55 10. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 4-0 54

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Buckeye 44. Chardon 27. Tiffin Columbian 23. Bloom-Carroll 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9) 4-0 180 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (5) 4-0 136 3. Canton South (2) 4-0 116 4. Thornville Sheridan 4-0 109 5. Steubenville (1) 3-1 92 6. Cleveland Glenville (4) 3-1 68 7. Sandusky Perkins 3-0 56 8. Cincinnati Taft 3-1 50 (tie) Bellevue 3-1 50 10. Van Wert 3-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville Logan Elm 37. Poland Seminary 31. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 29. Columbus Bishop Hartley 26. Galion 25. Streetsboro 20. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 15.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (10) 4-0 172 2 Coldwater (5) 4-0 158 3. Oak Harbor (2) 4-0 125 4. Liberty Center (1) 4-0 119 5. Germantown Valley View (3) 4-0 118 6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 3-0 108 7. Ironton 3-1 98 8. Creston Norwayne 4-0 96 9. Middletown Madison 4-0 47 10. Garrettsville Garfield 4-0 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 18. Waynesville 14.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (14) 4-0 183 2. Williamsburg (3) 4-0 122 3. West Jefferson (2) 4-0 118 4. Kirtland 3-1 109 5. Sugarcreek Garaway 4-0 90 6. Rootstown (1) 4-0 80 7. Bluffton 4-0 70 8. New Madison Tri-Village 4-0 52 9. Collins Western Reserve (1) 4-0 49 10. Cincinnati Country Day 4-0 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: North Jackson Jackson-Milton 38. Beverly Fort Frye 34. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 25. Columbia Station Columbia 22. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 19. Marion Elgin 19. Toledo Ottawa Hills 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 4-0 203 2. Hamler Patrick Henry 4-0 133 3. Malvern (1) 4-0 130 4. McComb 4-0 125 5. Ansonia (1) 4-0 86 6. Cedarville (1) 4-0 65 7. Reedsville Eastern (1) 4-0 64 8. Danville 4-0 56 9. Tiffin Calvert 4-0 40 10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 4-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 36. Antwerp 34. Dalton 34. Beaver Eastern 21. Leipsic 13.