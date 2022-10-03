Ohio High School Football Poll

|1. Cincinnati Moeller (17)
|7-0
|198
|2. West Chester Lakota West (2)
|7-0
|172
|3. Lakewood St. Edward
|6-1
|164
|4. Centerville (1)
|6-1
|99
|5. Springfield
|5-1
|79
|6. Cleveland Heights (1)
|7-0
|74
|7. Cincinnati Princeton
|6-1
|71
|8. Dublin Jerome
|6-1
|65
|9. Medina
|6-1
|62
|10. Gahanna Lincoln
|6-1
|52
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 45. Fairfield 20. Springboro 17.
|1. Akron Hoban (13)
|7-0
|195
|2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (6)
|7-0
|167
|3. Massillon Washington
|6-1
|131
|4. Xenia (1)
|7-0
|107
|5. Medina Highland
|7-0
|93
|6. Avon
|6-1
|78
|7. Hudson
|7-0
|77
|8. Kings Mills Kings
|6-1
|75
|9. Toledo Central Catholic (1)
|6-1
|60
|10. Uniontown Lake
|6-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14.
|1. Hamilton Badin (15)
|7-0
|197
|2. Chardon (4)
|5-1
|170
|3. Canfield
|5-1
|119
|4. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|6-1
|101
|5. Mount Orab Western Brown
|6-1
|77
|6. Youngstown Ursuline
|5-2
|71
|7. Youngstown Chaney
|6-1
|67
|8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1)
|6-1
|64
|9. Bellbrook (1)
|6-1
|60
|10. Tiffin Columbian
|6-1
|53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.
|1. Cleveland Glenville (15)
|7-0
|199
|2. Cincinnati Wyoming (5)
|7-0
|180
|3. Millersburg West Holmes (1)
|7-0
|157
|4. Steubenville
|7-0
|112
|5. Sandusky Perkins
|6-1
|92
|6. Van Wert
|6-1
|84
|7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy
|7-0
|77
|8. Beloit West Branch
|6-1
|66
|9. Columbus East
|6-0
|38
|10. Chillicothe Unioto
|6-1
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Springfield Shawnee 14.
|1. Coldwater (9)
|7-0
|180
|2. Ironton (6)
|7-0
|165
|3. Canfield S. Range (4)
|7-0
|143
|4. Liberty Center
|7-0
|135
|5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|7-0
|123
|6. Sugarcreek Garaway
|7-0
|81
|7. Milton-Union
|6-0
|64
|8. Chillicothe Zane Trace
|7-0
|52
|9. Pemberville Eastwood
|7-0
|38
|10. Springfield Northeastern
|7-0
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18)
|7-0
|198
|2. Kirtland (2)
|7-0
|170
|3. Carey
|7-0
|151
|4. Mogadore
|6-0
|116
|5. Ashland Crestview
|7-0
|107
|6. Beverly Fort Frye
|6-1
|80
|7. Versailles
|5-2
|77
|8. Columbia Station Columbia
|7-0
|62
|9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|6-0
|56
|10. New Madison Tri-Village
|6-1
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.
|1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8)
|6-1
|166
|2. Newark Catholic
|4-1
|123
|3. New Bremen (6)
|6-1
|112
|4. Antwerp (1)
|7-0
|106
|5. McComb
|6-1
|85
|6. Lowellville (1)
|7-0
|84
|7. Ansonia (2)
|6-1
|75
|8. Waynesfield-Goshen
|7-0
|74
|9. Caldwell (1)
|7-0
|43
|10. Springfield Catholic Central (1)
|6-1
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.