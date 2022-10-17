Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172 2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148 3. Canfield 7-1 110 4. Mount Orab Western Brown 8-1 106 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe 8-1 104 6. Bellbrook (1) 8-1 53 (tie) Youngstown Chaney 8-1 53 8. Youngstown Ursuline 7-2 43 9. Wapakoneta 8-1 37 10. Columbus Bishop Watterson 8-1 31 (tie) Thornville Sheridan 8-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Columbian 28. Dresden Tri-Valley 25. Jackson 24. Bellefontaine 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (14) 9-0 173 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 9-0 157 3. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 9-0 142 4. Steubenville 8-1 114 5. Van Wert 8-1 87 6. Sandusky Perkins 8-1 83 7. Beloit West Branch 8-1 78 8. Elyria Catholic 8-1 34 9. Chillicothe Unioto 8-1 25 10. Columbus East 7-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Clairsville 16. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 15. St. Marys Memorial 14.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 9-0 157 2. Ironton (6) 9-0 142 3. Canfield S. Range (1) 9-0 116 4. Liberty Center 9-0 109 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-0 90 6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 69 7. Pemberville Eastwood 9-0 41 8. Milton-Union 9-0 40 (tie) Springfield Northeastern 9-0 40 10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 9-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Perry 18. Cincinnati Madeira 17. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 9-0 167 2. Kirtland (3) 9-0 151 3. Carey 9-0 126 4. Mogadore 8-0 107 5. Ashland Crestview 9-0 92 6. Beverly Fort Frye 8-1 73 7. Columbia Station Columbia 9-0 50 8. Versailles 6-3 43 9. Lafayette Allen East 8-1 41 10. New Madison Tri-Village 8-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 7-1 154 2. Newark Catholic 6-1 124 3. Antwerp (2) 9-0 105 4. McComb (2) 8-1 101 5. Ansonia (3) 8-1 87 6. New Bremen (2) 7-2 84 7. Lowellville 9-0 82 8. Waynesfield-Goshen 9-0 48 9. Ft. Loramie 7-2 30 10. Hannibal River 8-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 21. Minster 19. Arlington 16.