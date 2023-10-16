Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 8-1 164 2. Hilliard Bradley (4) 9-0 137 3. Pickerington North (1) 9-0 129 4. Cincinnati Princeton 9-0 107 5. Milford 9-0 105 6. Gahanna Lincoln 9-0 93 7. Lewis Center Olentangy 8-1 59 8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 8-1 49 9. Centerville (2) 8-1 40 10. Cincinnati Moeller 5-4 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 18. Canton McKinley 15. Findlay 12.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (13) 9-0 173 2. Akron Hoban (3) 8-0 157 3. Avon 9-0 137 4. Canal Winchester 9-0 105 (tie) Cincinnati Anderson (1) 8-1 105 6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 8-1 84 7. Cincinnati Withrow 8-1 63 8. Painesville Riverside 8-1 56 9. Troy (1) 8-1 37 10. Cincinnati Winton Woods 7-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 21. Medina Highland 18.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (13) 9-0 169 2. Hamilton Badin (3) 9-0 148 3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 9-0 144 4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 9-0 124 5. Norton 9-0 75 6. London 9-0 67 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 61 8. Tiffin Columbian 8-1 47 9. Geneva 8-1 40 10. Celina 8-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trotwood-Madison 26. Chardon 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11) 9-0 167 2. Sandusky Perkins (2) 8-0 146 3. Steubenville (1) 8-1 131 4. Canton South 9-0 109 5. Cleveland Glenville (3) 6-3 77 6. Thornville Sheridan 8-1 61 7. Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-2 48 8. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-1 47 9. Cincinnati Taft 7-2 44 10. Springfield Shawnee (1) 8-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Catholic 31. Beloit West Branch 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Streetsboro 16.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (10) 9-0 156 2. Liberty Center (3) 9-0 134 3. Coldwater (3) 9-0 131 4. Germantown Valley View (2) 9-0 127 5. Ironton 8-1 100 6. Oak Harbor 9-0 90 7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 66 8. Canfield S. Range 8-1 65 9. Waynesville 7-2 20 10. Creston Norwayne 8-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 15. Barnesville 12. Proctorville Fairland 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Kirtland (5) 8-1 147 (tie) West Jefferson (8) 9-0 147 3. Versailles (3) 7-2 131 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 9-0 130 5. Bluffton 9-0 103 6. Rootstown 8-0 69 7. Williamsburg 8-1 54 8. Cincinnati Country Day 9-0 46 9. Columbia Station Columbia 9-0 45 10. West Liberty-Salem (1) 8-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 21.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 9-0 177 2. Ansonia (3) 9-0 145 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9-0 110 4. Danville 9-0 101 5. Dalton 7-1 87 6. Tiffin Calvert 8-0 84 7. Minster 8-1 72 8. Hamler Patrick Henry 7-2 45 9. McComb 8-1 44 10. Malvern 8-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 27.

_____