Ohio High School Football Poll

1 hour ago
DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12)4-1199
2. Pickerington North (8)5-0189
3. Cincinnati Princeton (2)5-0152
4. Lewis Center Olentangy (1)5-0121
5. Gahanna Lincoln5-0115
6. Hilliard Bradley5-0102
7. Milford5-093
8. Perrysburg5-078
9. Hilliard Davidson4-157
10. Canton McKinley4-134

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 33. Cincinnati Elder 29. Huber Heights Wayne 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Cincinnati Moeller 19. Cleveland Heights 17. Westerville North 14.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (12)5-0220
2. Akron Hoban (11)5-0216
3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)5-0170
4. Avon5-0169
5. Painesville Riverside5-0134
6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit5-0121
7. Canal Winchester5-062
8. Macedonia Nordonia5-048
9. Cincinnati Anderson4-139
10. Cincinnati Withrow4-136

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 22. Xenia 18. Austintown-Fitch 17. Hudson 13.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (19)5-0232
2. Hamilton Badin (3)5-0200
3. Youngstown Ursuline (2)5-0186
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson5-0162
5. Norton5-0117
6. London5-085
7. Medina Buckeye5-060
8. Trotwood-Madison3-236
9. Tiffin Columbian4-131
(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston4-131
(tie) Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph4-131

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Mount Healthy 24. Chardon 23. Geneva 17. Columbus Hamilton Township 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. Celina 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14)5-0220
2. Canton South (1)5-0161
3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1)5-0158
4. Thornville Sheridan (1)5-0139
5. Sandusky Perkins (2)4-0131
6. Steubenville (1)5-0123
7. Cleveland Glenville (4)3-286
8. Cincinnati Taft4-162
(tie) Poland Seminary5-062
10. Circleville Logan Elm5-052

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Mentor Lake Catholic 32. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 19. Springfield Shawnee 13.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (16)5-0221
2. Coldwater (3)5-0177
3. Liberty Center (2)5-0154
4. Germantown Valley View (2)5-0148
5. Oak Harbor (1)5-0141
6. Ironton4-1113
7. Creston Norwayne5-0108
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep3-145
9. Waynesville4-134
10. Garrettsville Garfield5-033

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 28. Middletown Madison 21. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Zanesville West Muskingum 20. Brookville 17. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (19)5-0223
2. Williamsburg (2)5-0162
3. West Jefferson (1)5-0156
4. Kirtland4-1150
5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)5-0139
6. Rootstown (1)5-093
7. Bluffton5-085
8. Collins Western Reserve5-056
9. North Jackson Jackson-Milton5-050
10. Cincinnati Country Day5-048

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 31. West Liberty-Salem 29. Columbia Station Columbia 20. New Madison Tri-Village 18. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23)5-0239
2. Hamler Patrick Henry5-0195
3. Ansonia (1)5-0156
4. Reedsville Eastern5-091
5. Danville5-083
6. Malvern4-171
7. Antwerp5-065
8. Tiffin Calvert5-055
9. Dalton3-149
10. Minster4-148

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46. McComb 44. Leipsic 36. Cedarville 34. Caldwell 22. Steubenville Catholic Central 20. Beaver Eastern 15.

