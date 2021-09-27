dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio High School Football Poll

news
9 minutes ago
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18) 6-0 210
2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 6-0 190
3. Medina 6-0 156
4. Springfield 5-0 147
5. Marysville (1) 5-0 141
6. Columbus Upper Arlington 6-0 109
7. Massillon Jackson 6-0 87
8. West Chester Lakota West 5-1 69
9. Cincinnati Moeller 5-1 55
10. Centerville (1) 5-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Albany 16. Pickerington Central 13. Liberty Twp. 13. Lakota East 13.

DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (19) 5-0 219
2. Kings Mills Kings (2) 6-0 178
3. Hudson (1) 6-0 142
4. Willoughby South 6-0 116
5. Piqua (1) 6-0 103
5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 103
7. Medina Highland 5-1 90
8. Sunbury Big Walnut 6-0 86
9. Akron Hoban 3-2 67
10. Toledo Central Catholic 4-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: assillon Washington 22. Ashville Teays Valley 19. Avon 18. Fremont Ross 16. Macedonia Nordonia 14.

DIVISION III
1. Chardon (17) 6-0 220
2. Hamilton Badin (4) 6-0 190
3. Aurora (1) 6-0 158
4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 134
5. Granville 5-0 126
6. Dover 5-0 119
7. Steubenville 5-1 60
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1) 5-1 55
9. Hamilton Ross 4-1 49
10. Norton 6-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hubbard 21. Bellbrook 18. Columbus Bishop Hartley 16. Mount Orab Western Brown 13. Monroe 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (16) 6-0 215
2. Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 181
3. Eaton (2) 6-0 147
4. Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 129
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 6-0 128
6. Waverly 5-0 77
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 4-1 72
8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1 71
9. Van Wert 5-1 69
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3-1 57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23. Bellevue 17. Sandusky Perkins 17. Port Clinton 12.

DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (23) 5-0 230
2. Canfield S. Range 6-0 189
3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 160
4. Ironton 5-1 131
5. Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 120
6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 90
7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 73
8. Pemberville Eastwood 6-0 72
9. Piketon 6-0 69
10. Cincinnati Mariemont 5-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 21. 1Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Bellaire 18. Ravenna Southeast 12.

DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (15) 6-0 220
2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 5-0 182
3. Archbold (4) 6-0 177
4. Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 142
5. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 108
6. West Jefferson 6-0 90
7. Ashland Crestview 6-0 83
8. Columbus Grove 6-0 81
9. Mogadore 5-1 65
10. Arcanum (1) 6-0 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 17. Cols. Africentric 13.

DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 6-0 230
2. Newark Catholic 6-0 187
3. Norwalk St. Paul 6-0 156
4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-1 130
5. Shadyside 6-0 108
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 6-0 82
7. Lucas 5-1 78
8. New Madison Tri-Village 5-1 55
9. Edon 5-1 44
(tie) Lima Central Catholic 5-1 44
(tie) New Bremen 4-2 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 40. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21.

In Other News
1
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
2
Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y
3
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
4
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
5
‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top