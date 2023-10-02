Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 6-1 185 2. Pickerington North (2) 7-0 153 3. Hilliard Bradley (3) 7-0 144 4. Cincinnati Princeton (1) 7-0 143 5. Gahanna Lincoln 7-0 118 6. Milford 7-0 105 7. Canton McKinley (1) 6-1 87 8. Lewis Center Olentangy 6-1 64 9. Centerville (2) 6-1 47 10. Cincinnati Moeller (1) 4-3 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35. Wadsworth 23. Miamisburg 18. Cleveland Heights 17.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (11) 7-0 205 2. Akron Hoban (8) 6-0 189 3. Avon 7-0 165 4. Painesville Riverside 7-0 134 5. Cincinnati Anderson (1) 6-1 125 6. Canal Winchester 7-0 102 7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 6-1 86 8. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (1) 6-1 65 9. Cincinnati Withrow 6-1 61 10. Hudson 5-2 15 (tie) Macedonia Nordonia 6-1 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 14. Avon Lake 14.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (16) 7-0 206 2. Hamilton Badin (4) 7-0 184 3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 7-0 174 4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 7-0 146 5. Norton 7-0 111 6. London 7-0 103 7. Medina Buckeye 7-0 57 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 6-1 48 9. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 45 10. Trotwood-Madison 5-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Celina 22. Geneva 18. Bloom-Carroll 17. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14) 7-0 198 2. Sandusky Perkins (1) 6-0 149 3. Canton South (2) 7-0 148 4. Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 133 5. Thornville Sheridan (1) 7-0 132 6. Steubenville (1) 6-1 122 7. Cleveland Glenville (3) 5-2 106 8. Mentor Lake Catholic 6-1 62 9. Cincinnati Taft 5-2 32 10. Springfield Shawnee 6-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville Logan Elm 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Streetsboro 12.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (13) 7-0 198 2. Coldwater (3) 7-0 169 3. Liberty Center (3) 7-0 164 4. Germantown Valley View (3) 7-0 160 5. Oak Harbor 7-0 99 6. Ironton 6-1 96 7. Creston Norwayne 7-0 85 8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 60 9. Waynesville 7-0 59 10. Canfield S. Range 6-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 22. Brookville 16. Garrettsville Garfield 13. Barnesville 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (10) 6-1 178 2. West Jefferson (5) 7-0 165 3. Williamsburg (3) 7-0 150 4. Kirtland (2) 6-1 138 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 7-0 125 6. Bluffton 7-0 106 7. Rootstown 7-0 65 8. Cincinnati Country Day 7-0 48 9. West Liberty-Salem 6-1 38 10. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 31. Bainbridge Paint Valley 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 7-0 198 2. Ansonia (2) 7-0 165 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-0 124 4. Danville 7-0 119 5. Hamler Patrick Henry (1) 6-1 117 6. Antwerp 7-0 77 7. Dalton 5-1 60 8. Malvern 6-1 53 9. Tiffin Calvert 6-0 49 10. Minster 6-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 34. Cedarville 19. Reedsville Eastern 19. Beaver Eastern 18. Steubenville Catholic Central 13. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

