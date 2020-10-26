Ohio High School Football Poll

|1, Pickerington Central (15)
|9-0
|164
|2, West Chester Lakota West (1)
|9-0
|152
|3, Mentor
|8-1
|118
|4, Clayton Northmont (1)
|8-0
|107
|5, Springfield
|7-1
|95
|6, Cincinnati St. Xavier
|7-2
|71
|7, Westerville Central
|7-1
|67
|8, Dublin Coffman
|9-1
|41
|9, Cincinnati Princeton
|6-2
|36
|10, Lakewood St. Edward
|6-2
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Medina 20.
|1, Akron Hoban (15)
|7-0
|157
|2, Toledo Central Catholic
|6-0
|129
|3, Avon
|8-0
|123
|4, Massillon Perry
|8-0
|104
|5, Westerville South (1)
|7-0
|79
|6, Hudson
|8-0
|76
|7, Massillon Washington
|7-1
|75
|(tie) Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)
|8-0
|75
|9, Cincinnati La Salle
|6-2
|51
|10, Piqua
|7-1
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kings Mills Kings 17.
|1, Chardon (11)
|8-0
|155
|2, Bellbrook (2)
|8-0
|136
|3, Canfield (1)
|8-0
|112
|4, Hamilton Badin (1)
|8-0
|111
|5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|8-0
|99
|6, Streetsboro (1)
|8-0
|92
|7, Thornville Sheridan
|8-0
|68
|8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales
|6-1
|59
|9, New Philadelphia
|7-1
|34
|10, Kettering Archbishop Alter
|6-2
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13)
|8-0
|153
|2, St. Clairsville (2)
|8-0
|136
|3, Cincinnati Wyoming (1)
|7-0
|132
|4, Bellevue
|8-0
|103
|5, Canal Fulton Northwest
|8-0
|92
|6, Bloom-Carroll (1)
|8-0
|85
|7, Waverly
|8-0
|80
|8, Shelby
|8-0
|65
|9, Cincinnati Indian Hill
|7-1
|28
|10, Byesville Meadowbrook
|8-0
|16
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|1, Kirtland (12)
|7-0
|162
|2, Ironton (1)
|8-0
|140
|3, Canfield S. Range (2)
|8-0
|128
|4, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|8-0
|111
|5, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2)
|8-0
|105
|6, Wheelersburg
|7-1
|78
|7, Tontogany Otsego
|8-0
|68
|8, Findlay Liberty-Benton
|7-1
|27
|9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|7-1
|19
|10, Ottawa-Glandorf
|7-1
|16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbiana Crestview 15. Versailles 14. Garrettsville Garfield 12.
|1, Coldwater (11)
|8-0
|163
|2, Mechanicsburg
|8-0
|136
|3, Beverly Fort Frye (3)
|8-0
|130
|4, New Middletown Springfield (1)
|8-0
|113
|5, Archbold (1)
|8-0
|94
|6, Wickliffe
|8-0
|72
|7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford
|8-0
|62
|8, Frankfort Adena
|8-0
|53
|9, Creston Norwayne (1)
|8-0
|41
|10, West Jefferson
|7-1
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (16)
|8-0
|169
|2, Glouster Trimble
|8-0
|136
|3, Ft. Loramie (1)
|7-1
|116
|4, Lima Central Catholic
|6-1
|113
|5, Warren John F. Kennedy
|6-2
|92
|6, New Madison Tri-Village
|7-1
|49
|7, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|7-0
|36
|8, Dalton
|6-2
|28
|9, DeGraff Riverside
|7-1
|27
|10, Lucas
|6-2
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 22. Malvern 20. Norwalk St. Paul 20. New Bremen 19. McDonald 18.