Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 40. North Ridgeville (1) 40. Austintown-Fitch 40. Macedonia Nordonia 37. Fremont Ross 34. Dover 25. Avon 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 16.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (12) 3-0 148 2. Hamilton Badin (1) 3-0 129 3. Canfield (2) 3-0 108 4. Mount Orab Western Brown (1) 3-0 101 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 3-0 90 6. Granville 3-0 68 7. Tallmadge 3-0 60 8. Medina Buckeye 3-0 44 9. Bellbrook 2-1 29 10. Youngstown Ursuline 3-0 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville 23. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14. Mansfield 12. Wapakoneta 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (10) 3-0 144 2. Van Wert (1) 3 -0 133 3. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 3-0 131 4. Steubenville (1) 3-0 95 5. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 3-0 77 6. Sandusky Perkins 3-0 60 7. New Lexington 3-0 49 8. Chillicothe Unioto 3-0 34 9. Girard 3-0 28 10. Jefferson Area 3-0 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: McConnelsville Morgan 18. Reading 15. Elyria Catholic 15. Beloit West Branch 14. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 13. Bellevue 12.

DIVISION V

1. Ironton (6) 3-0 140 2. Coldwater (7) 3-0 137 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 3-0 97 4. Canfield S. Range 3-0 76 5. Liberty Center 3-0 59 6. Milton-Union (1) 3-0 55 7. Sugarcreek Garaway 3-0 51 8. Archbold (1) 3-0 48 9. Bloomdale Elmwood 3-0 47 10. West Lafayette Ridgewood 3-0 25 (tie) Pemberville Eastwood 3-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Madeira 24. Minford 23. Creston Norwayne 22. Wheelersburg 19. Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. Cadiz Harrison Central 14.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10) 3-0 159 2. Kirtland (7) 3-0 150 3. Versailles 3-0 114 4. Carey 3-0 98 5. Beverly Fort Frye 3-0 86 6. Ashland Crestview 3-0 51 7. Mogadore 3-0 42 8. Williamsburg 3-0 41 9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 3-0 31 10. Rootstown 3-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: North Robinson Colonel Crawford 26. Columbia Station Columbia 25. Toledo Ottawa Hills 24. Galion Northmor 18.

DIVISION VII

1. Mechanicsburg (3) 3-0 121 2. Warren John F. Kennedy (5) 3-0 110 3. New Bremen (2) 3-0 103 4. Newark Catholic (5) 1-0 93 5. Arlington 3-0 62 6. Toronto 3-0 50 7. S. Charleston Southeastern (1) 3-0 44 8. Convoy Crestview 3-0 39 9. Hannibal River 3-0 37 10. Lowellville 3-0 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ansonia 25. Antwerp 20. Ft. Loramie 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Caldwell 17. Springfield Catholic Central 16. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Lima Central Catholic 12.