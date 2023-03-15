Ohio higher ed bill would ban diversity mandates, China ties

Senate Minority Leader, Democrat Nickie Antonio of Cleveland, said she’s concerned about the “micromanaging” of higher education by the Legislature. She also noted that bias is often subjective and wondered who will be in charge of defining the biases listed in the proposal.

Additionally under the bill, course syllabi would have to be posted online, making assignments and required reading public, as well as background on the professor teaching the course. Faculty could also be prohibited from striking during contract negotiations.

Students would need to pass an American government or history class in order to graduate, with a mandatory reading list — the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Federalist Papers, the Emancipation Proclamation, the Gettysburg Address and Letter from Birmingham Jail.

The proposal also would ban academic and financial relationships between Ohio's higher education institutions and those in China, including funding for research as well as study abroad programs. Cirino cited national security concerns as the reasoning behind the provision, but noted that the ban doesn't encompass admissions, and Chinese students would still be free to attend colleges and universities in Ohio without additional barriers.

Pushback on diversity-focused training and programs in higher education was also seen in Florida this year, as GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans in February to ban programs in state colleges on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Ohio bill will be heard in Senate committee in the coming weeks.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.