Ohio House speaker asserts leadership, dismisses rival group

As evidence that Stephens is an official representative of the campaign arm, known as the Ohio House Republican Alliance, and has access to its funds, an unofficial political adviser to the speaker provided The Associated Press with an image of an OHRA credit card in Stephens’ name.

The alliance spent some $4.5 million on House candidates in the November general election, campaign finance records show. It also provided $1.8 million of in-kind contributions to campaigns, such as providing printing, office space or other services.

If Merrin were indeed the Republican caucus leader, it appeared to have little effect during Tuesday's House session. Stephens passed House rules further solidifying him as speaker with the support of Democrats and 32 Republicans, at least eight of whom had supported Merrin for speaker.

Stephens' allies characterize that vote as a sign that more Republicans are beginning to shift their support his way, while others said the vote was disconnected from the leadership fight.

Merrin's office has not responded to questions seeking clarity about the division, the caucus leadership vote and access to the OHRA funds.

