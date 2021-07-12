Ohio IDs 117 noncitizens who voted or registered in 2020

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that of those, 13 cast ballots and 104 registered but did not vote. They were identified as part of a routine review and referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“The bottom line is this: Citizenship matters. It's an important status that we should all treasure," LaRose said at a Statehouse news conference. “With that, comes the ability to be a voter. We want all Ohioans who are eligible to be able to cast a ballot, but certainly that means only citizens are able to do so.”