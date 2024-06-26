Ohio jail mistakenly frees suspect in killing because of a typo

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man awaiting trial on an aggravated murder charge was mistakenly released from a county jail in Ohio this week due to a clerical error, authorities said.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Amarion Sanders, 22, of Cleveland, who was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $1 million bail. He was mistakenly released Monday after charges were dismissed against a man in an unrelated case, and that defendant's court case number was somehow entered incorrectly.