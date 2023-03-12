Ohio judge to decide on insanity defense in child slayings

He and another psychologist concluded that despite the defendant's severe schizophrenic mental illness and gross overreaction to events in the home, he later demonstrated an understanding of having been in the wrong.

Defense attorney John Thebes, however, cited a third psychiatrist's conclusion that Moore did qualify for an insanity defense under current law. He said the defendant's rambling remarks and many of his actions were consistent with a schizophrenia patient not taking appropriate medication.

Prosecution witnesses, however, cited testimony from the children's mother that Moore's behavior appeared normal both before and after the crimes, and they said mental illness should have been evident beforehand if he was profoundly disturbed at the time.