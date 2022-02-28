Ohio, Kentucky want $2B from infrastructure act for bridge

The bridge in downtown Cincinnati has become a bottleneck on a heavily used freight route that connects the Midwest and the South. Its traffic woes have been a symbol of the nation’s growing infrastructure needs for decades.

The Federal Highway Administration declared the bridge functionally obsolete in the 1990s because its narrow lanes carry more cars than it was designed for — the 160,000 vehicles it now sees daily is double than what was intended.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the two states can make a strong case for getting funding for the project, which is estimated to cost $2.8 billion. The two states would share in picking up the rest of the tab, but pledged not to include tolls on motorists.

“We all understand the national significance of this bridge,” DeWine said.

Beshear, a Democrat, and DeWine, a Republican running for reelection this year, steered clear of politics while saying both states were ready to begin working on the overhaul. Beshear said he hopes they can break ground next year.

“I know its aggressive, but we've waited too long,” he said.