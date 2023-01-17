Ohio lawmaker Dolan running for US Senate again in 2024

Dolan, a centrist Republican from the Cleveland suburb of Chagrin Falls and a member of the family that owns baseball's Cleveland Guardians, is the first of his party to jump into that race.

He cast himself as tough but pragmatic when he ran for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat last year. Though he entered the primary late and lacked the profile of several other candidates, Dolan surged to finish just behind the winner, author JD Vance, and former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who had spent millions and campaigned vigorously for a year. Vance went on to win election in November.