Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot

58 minutes ago
Ohio lawmakers have missed the deadline for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution.

No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Supporters argue that raising the threshold from 50% to 60% for passing future constitutional amendments would foster consensus and stymie out-of-state interest groups.

Hundreds of voting rights, labor, environmental and faith groups have vowed to fight the measure, which they say is anti-democratic.

Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens told reporters last week that he does not believe the measure is dead, but that he opposed putting it before voters in an election where not all counties participate.

Lawmakers now face an Aug. 9 deadline to get the proposal before voters in November.

