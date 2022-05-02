Ohio legal pot backers sue over disputed petition deadline

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Columbus in a belief that Ohio's Republican legislative leaders will argue petitions gathered by the pro-marijuana group weren't submitted in time to allow a November vote.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Jan. 28 submitted petitions on behalf of Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol to the Legislature, giving it four months to act on the proposed law. If it does not act by May 28, the group can gather additional signatures to put the issue on the ballot, according to the lawsuit.