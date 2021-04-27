Ohio legislative leaders may advance map-making date changes

The U.S. Census Bureau has said it anticipates detailed population data to arrive in the states around Aug. 16 — more than four months after the April 1 date on which it normally arrives.

For that reason, Huffman said he would like to see that deadline temporarily extended into October, or even November, on a one-time basis. He also supports reducing the one-year residency requirement for state legislative candidates to live within a district to nine months.

Current constitutional wording requires maps of Ohio's congressional districts — which were reduced to 15 with the release of new Census data Monday — to be complete by Sept. 30. Huffman said that will still be a quick turnaround, but he is open to leaving that deadline alone if changing it is too controversial among national groups.

Under Huffman's plan, voters would be asked to amend the Ohio Constitution to set up a mechanism for lawmakers to change the 2021 redistricting dates by concurrent resolution at some later date. A vote on those date adjustments would happen by concurrent resolution and could be scheduled once more is known about the arrival of Census data.

Fair Districts Ohio, a coalition of voter rights groups, has suggested moving the 2022 primary from May to June to give candidates additional time with the new maps, among other recommendations.