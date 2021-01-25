Ohio looks for home win vs W. Michigan

KEY FACILITATOR: Preston has directly created 53 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Western Michigan is 0-9 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has lost its last three road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 75 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Ohio has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MAC teams.

