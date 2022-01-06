Hamburger icon
Ohio looks to extend streak vs Kent State

news
17 minutes ago
Ohio looks for its sixth straight conference win against Kent State

Kent State (7-6, 2-1) vs. Ohio (11-2, 2-0)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks for its sixth straight conference win against Kent State. Ohio's last MAC loss came against the Buffalo Bulls 86-66 on Feb. 27, 2021. Kent State snuck past Ball State by one point in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ohio's Mark Sears has averaged 19.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while Jason Carter has put up 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Golden Flashes, Sincere Carry has averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Malique Jacobs has put up 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carry has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Bobcats are 2-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 69.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MAC teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

