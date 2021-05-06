Ohio making another play at legalizing sports betting

“We think it’s going to be an economic development tool for Ohio,” he said.

Ohio lawmakers have been going back-and-forth on legalized sports betting for more than two years. It has caught on quickly in other states after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 allowed for it to be legalized in every state

Neighboring Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana already offer sports betting at casinos.

Backers of the newest proposal hope the Ohio Legislature will approve it by the end of June.

Each three-year license would cost $1 million, Schuring said, although that could change once state lawmakers begin ironing out the details.

It’s not clear year yet how much money the proposal, which includes a 10% tax, will bring to the state, Schuring said. The money would go mainly toward public and private education along with gambling treatment and prevention programs.

“This is not about revenue generation,” he said.

Illegal sports gambling already is happening in Ohio and “all we want to do is put guardrails around it to make sure its done correctly,” Schuring said.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission would oversee sports betting regulations under the proposal.

The legislation also calls for allowing electronic bingo at the state’s veteran’s and fraternal organizations.