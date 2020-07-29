Ohio man charged in death of Kentucky teen missing 10 years

In March, investigators from the Clermont County Sheriff's Department and Covington, Kentucky Police Department found Johnson's body near Williamsburg Township, Ohio, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of where she was last seen. They had received a tip from someone who had discovered human remains there.

Investigators have searched multiple sites for Johnson's body since she disappeared. Her body was found near a cellphone tower that Bumpass' phone pinged the night she disappeared.

“Every day for the past 10 years I’ve been sad,“ Donna Johnson, Paige’s mother, said at a press conference in Covington, Kentucky, on Tuesday. “I was afraid I would end up dying without knowing where my child was.”

The judge in Ohio set a $50,000 bond for Bumpass on Wednesday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Cincinnati newspapers is the Enquirer, not the Inquirer.