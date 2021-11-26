Ohio man dies in crash of muscle car in southern Nevada

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (AP) — An Ohio man driving a convertible muscle car perished late Thursday in southern Nevada after running a stop light and hitting a boulder in a roadway median, flipping the Camaro he was driving, authorities said.
The wreck happened in the resort city of Laughlin on the Colorado River just before midnight, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported.
Police said the 53-year-old Circleville, Ohio resident was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS and not wearing a seat belt when he ran the red light and was ejected after the sedan rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The has coroner/medical examiner for Clark County will release the man's name after his relatives are notified.
Laughlin is located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Las Vegas and is known for its riverfront hotels and casinos.