Ohio man drowns in small southeastern Michigan lake

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 45-year-old man has drowned in a small southeastern Michigan lake.
The Toledo, Ohio, resident had been reported missing about two hours off Milan Beach when sheriff's divers found him underwater Monday evening, the Monroe County sheriff's office said Tuesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Milan Beach is southwest of Detroit.
