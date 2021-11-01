Ohio man pleads guilty in Islamic State training case

The government accused Naser Almadaoji, an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen, of arranging with an Islamic State supporter in 2018 to move through Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, where he intended to train with a group called ISIS Wilayat Khorasan. The supporter was actually an FBI informant, and federal agents arrested Almadaoji on Oct. 24, 2018, at the Columbus airport before he departed.

Almadaoji said he hoped to to set off a car bomb at a federal building, but needed training first, according to a document unsealed Monday.