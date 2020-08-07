Ohio may purge 120K inactive voters from rolls post-election

The League of Women Voters will check the list for inaccuracies and work to reach eligible voters at risk of being removed, said Jen Miller, director of the league's Ohio chapter.

The group prefers other methods for keeping rolls up to date, such as automatic voter registration, which can electronically update registrations any time eligible voters interact with a government agency. But Miller commended LaRose for making the list public, “which allows us to better serve Ohio voters."

The number of inactive voters has shrunk from about 650,000 four years ago as people either voted or otherwise updated their registration information. The voters identified in 2016 were deemed inactive for the two previous years, and were notified they had until 2020 to update their voter registration information.

Voters on the current list can do a number of things to make their registration active, including voting in November, requesting an absentee ballot application, or updating or confirming their address.

Ohio has about 7.8 million voter registrations.