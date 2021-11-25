Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on 'Big Game'

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is wagering an assortment of Ohio-made sweets on the “Big Game” between Ohio State and the University of Michigan.

They include cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.