Ohio National Guard security aid bill tallies $1.2 million

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine activated about 1,000 members of the Ohio guard for duty in and around the U.S. Capitol following its Jan. 6 breach by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump. DeWine activated about 500 guard members for duty providing security at the Ohio Statehouse ahead of possible protests in the days afterward.

The estimated cost of the Ohio deployment, including pay, meals and accommodation, was $1,042,000, according to data provided by Guard spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher.