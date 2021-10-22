Ohio officer won't be charged in deadly shooting after chase

McDonald could be heard yelling “stop” and “don’t do it” before the shooting on audio from the other officer’s body camera, said Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson.

Body camera footage did not capture the shooting. McDonald had briefly turned on his camera but turned it off seconds later before the shooting, Pierson said.

McDonald told investigators he thought he had turned it on, Pierson said.

A message seeking comment with an attorney representing Belmonte’s family.

McDonald pulled over Belmonte, of Garrettsville, for a loud muffler, but he took off and led the officer on a chase before he hit a fire hydrant and his car caught fire, Pierson said. The car had been reported stolen in October, he said.

Belmonte's relatives said he had borrowed the car in January to take his girlfriend to work.

At the time of the shooting, McDonald was on departmental probation for getting a woman released from jail, pressuring her for a date and harassing her over the following weeks, Cleveland.com reported.