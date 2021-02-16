Ohio online vaccine scheduling tool still 2-3 weeks away

Also Tuesday, the governor:

— Said that the number of fully remote schools has dropped to about 15%, down from about 47% at the beginning of January. DeWine has made it clear he expects schools to return most students to in-person classes by March 1, as part of commitments that districts made in exchange for getting prioritized vaccines.

— Threatened to veto the latest effort by fellow GOP lawmakers to pass legislation that would override emergency health orders. The new attempt, a Senate bill scheduled for a possible committee vote Wednesday, would rescind executive actions taken by a governor or the state health department through a concurrent resolution, which requires a simple majority from the House and Senate. DeWine vetoed a similar bill last year. He said he believes the new legislation is unconstitutional and would have far-reaching consequences beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not out of this yet. We cannot declare victory,” the governor said, adding: “So, this is not the time for us to be cutting our authority or the health department’s authority.”

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 4,346 new cases per day on Feb. 1 to 2,732 new cases per day on Feb. 15, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided The COVID Tracking Project.

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.