Ohio panel begins redistricting work with public hearings

The new system, which is meant to fight partisan gerrymandering, requires the independent commission to finish redrawing legislative districts by Sept. 1, a feat they have admitted will be difficult to impossible. Maps loaded with the new Census data are still being assembled by experts at Ohio University.

It sets a Sept. 30 deadline for the General Assembly to complete a new map of the state’s congressional districts, which will be reduced from 16 to 15 as a result of lagging population growth. The new commission would only get involved if state lawmakers cannot come to an agreement.

Monday's hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. at Cleveland State University's Student Center. Commissioners head from there to Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center for a second hearing at 2:30 p.m. That schedule continues through Friday, as follows:

—Tuesday: Sinclair Community College in Dayton, 9:30 a.m.; University of Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

—Wednesday: Ohio University-Zanesville's Campus Center, 9:30 a.m.; Rio Grande Community College, 2:30 p.m.

—Thursday: Ohio State University-Lima's Life Science Building, 9:30 a.m.; University of Toledo, 2:30 p.m.

—Friday: University of Akron, 9:30 a.m.; Ohio State University-Mansfield's Riedel Hall, 2:30 p.m.

All public hearings will also be broadcast live. Additional hearings will be scheduled to gather input on a proposed map, once the commission has that ready.

Member of the commission are Sen. Sykes; Cupp; House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes; Republican Senate President Matt Huffman; and Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber, all Republicans.