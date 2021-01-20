Ohio pharmacy suspended after 890 vaccine doses wasted

An official with New Jersey-based SpecialtyRx said Wednesday she wasn't aware of the problem but promised a company response.

Vaccination supplies are a growing issue as states struggle with supplies more limited than initially promised. On Monday, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded with the incoming administration of Democratic President Joe Biden for more vaccine doses.

“We are not lacking the infrastructure,” DeWine said in the Jan. 18 letter. “We are lacking the vaccine.”

More than 450,000 Ohioans — or about 4% of the state's population — have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines since mid-December.

DeWine said the state is prepared to move to mass vaccine and mobile distribution sites and has already identified more than 100 places where that could happen.

“We would welcome the federal government coming in and setting up mass sites, but only if it means that more vaccine is coming into Ohio,” the governor said.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 7,490 new cases per day on Jan. 5 to 6,160 new cases per day on Jan. 19, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

