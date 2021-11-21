Ohio plays Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary's (2-3) vs. Ohio (3-1)
Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays host to Mount St. Mary's in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Friday. Mount St. Mary's won 74-70 in overtime at Robert Morris, while Ohio is coming off of a 77-59 loss to Kentucky.
SUPER SENIORS: Mount St. Mary's' Malik Jefferson, Nana Opoku and Mezie Offurum have collectively scored 39 percent of all Mountaineers points this season.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Benjamin has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Ohio has an assist on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) over its previous three games while Mount St. Mary's has assists on 25 of 60 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.7 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-lowest rate in the country. The Mount St. Mary's defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).
