Ohio plays Western Michigan following Simmons' 24-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Western Michigan after Javan Simmons scored 24 points in Ohio's 95-83 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bobcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Ohio is 6-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncos are 2-7 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Ohio is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Ohio allows.

The Bobcats and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Sheldon averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Griffith is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Justice Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.