BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police confirm 2 dead in fierce storm that damaged homes and businesses in parts of Ohio and Kentucky.
In Other News
1
Former Fairfield AD dies in 4-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sharonville
2
Kroger-Albertsons deal could change how mergers are evaluated
3
Fitton Center to host Reds legend in ‘An Evening with Marty Brennaman’
4
Astro-tourism: Chasing eclipses, meteor showers and elusive dark skies...
5
Former Catholic Central teacher indicted on sexual battery against...