Ohio mapmakers scramble to avoid facing state's high court

Conflict unfolding over the maps could affect the fate of Ohio's May 3 primary. Both the secretary of state, who runs elections, and the state attorney general, who serves as the state's lawyer, have urged a state Legislature controlled by fellow Republicans to move the primary date to avoid violations of state and federal law.

So far, no GOP-backed effort to do so has emerged. House Democrats introduced legislation last month to shift the date a month, to June 7, anticipating potential delays associated with redistricting.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose was compelled to certify 2022 primary ballots earlier this week that omitted the names of candidates whose races are tied to the missing maps. Attorney General Dave Yost warns “a thousand” legal questions will arise if the primary is not moved soon.

Republican commission members used the promise that new maps could be approved this week in seeking a reprieve from threatened contempt of court charges tied to blowing past a Feb. 17 deadline for action imposed by the Supreme Court.

However, Democratic state Sen. Vernon Sykes, the panel's co-chair, said his party has not been involved in those discussions — portending perhaps a third round of party-line voting on any new plan.

Already, the commission has sent two Republican-drawn, Republican-supported sets of legislative maps to the Ohio Supreme Court, only to have both invalidated as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Because those maps lacked any Democratic votes, each would have been good for only four years, rather than the 10 years envisioned to adjust for the once-per-decade U.S. Census.

Litigation pending before a federal court from a group of Republican voters asks for the panel's most recent map to be used this year, although it's been invalidated. It's not yet clear what the federal court's role might be in the disagreement, as Ohio voters gave the Ohio Supreme Court original and exclusive jurisdiction in the redistricting process.

But it isn't only Ohio House and Senate seats that are at issue. The high court also has invalidated a map of U.S. House districts approved by the state Legislature and signed by DeWine.

Lawmakers punted their opportunity to redraw that map to the commission, citing the fact that any bill they passed without the support of Democrats would have lacked a crucial time-saving emergency clause.

The Redistricting Commission has until March to submit the updated congressional map, which must account for Ohio's loss of one U.S. House seat due to lagging population. The adjustment takes the state to 15 representatives, down from the current 16.

Caption Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman speaks to reporters after a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Caption Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, left, and state Sen. Vernon Sykes speak to reporters after a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Caption Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo speaks to reporters after a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)