Ohio primaries may signal mood of 2022 midterm race

In the Cleveland area, progressives and Democratic centrists are in fierce competition for the 11th Congressional District seat formerly held by Rep. Marcia Fudge, a Democrat appointed as President Joe Biden's housing chief in March.

Former state Sen. Nina Turner, a leading national voice for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, is the best known among 13 Democrats running in the primary and the choice of Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others.

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, a centrist backed by Hillary Clinton, influential House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, several leading unions and over 100 local leaders, enjoyed a surge in national support in July.

Laverne Gore, a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist, faces Felicia Ross, a self-described “Jane of all trades,” in the Republican primary.

Winners of the August primaries will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.

FILE—In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, speaks during a hearing at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Russo is running on the Democratic side for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio's District 15. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) Credit: Brooke LaValley Credit: Brooke LaValley

FILE—In this July 7, 2021 file photo Nina Turner, a candidate running in a special Democratic primary election for Ohio's 11th Congressional District speaks with supporters near the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections before casting her vote in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020 file photo, Laverne Gore, who is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 11th Congressional District speaks during a campaign event in Fairlawn, Ohio. Gore, a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist, faces Felicia Ross, a self-described “Jane of all trades,” in the Republican primary in Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Republican state Rep. Jeff LaRe, a candidate of Ohio’s 15th congressional district, speaks to a gathering of Republicans at 3 Brothers Diner in Grove City, Ohio, on Thursday, July 26, 2021. The special election for the seat Tuesday, Aug. 3, has suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement power. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) Credit: Julie Carr Smyth Credit: Julie Carr Smyth