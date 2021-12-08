Ohio prosecutors: Keep Casey Goodson case in state court

But two special Franklin County prosecutors on Tuesday said the case belongs in state court. They note that the shooting happened after Meade’s unsuccessful search for a fugitive had ended and while Meade was returning to his office. His work as a task force member “had concluded for the day and members of the task force were leaving the field,” prosecutors Gary Shroyer and Tim Merkle said in a court filing.

The request by Meade's attorneys to move the case also runs counter to what U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin said a week after the shooting.

Meade “was acting on his own and in his independent authority as a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy within his home jurisdiction when he encountered Mr. Goodson, and throughout the subsequent incident leading to Mr. Goodson’s death,” Tobin said in a Dec. 11, 2020 statement

Meade has pleaded not guilty and is free on $250,000 bond. Goodson's family has criticized Meade's bond as too low, noting that Adam Coy, the Columbus officer who fatally shot and killed Andre Hill in late December 2020, had his bond set at $1 million.

