Ohio recommends move to clustered cases contract tracing

Schools can also discontinue universal contract tracing but should still plan to help health departments trace clusters of a coronavirus outbreak. according to a memo sent to all districts and health departments earlier this week.

The memo instructs local health departments to focus on outbreaks in crowded settings such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities and nursing homes. What constitutes a school outbreak will likely be a judgment call by experts, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Health Department director, said Thursday.